Deadly Encounter: Four Naxal Commanders Gunned Down in Madhya Pradesh

In a decisive blow to Maoist insurgency, security forces in Madhya Pradesh have killed four hardcore women Naxalites, including a notorious 'commander' in a prolonged encounter in Balaghat district, officials revealed on Thursday.

The women, who hailed from Chhattisgarh, collectively carried bounties amounting to Rs 62 lakh. They were wanted by police forces across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. One of the slain leaders, known as 'commander' Asha, faced 18 criminal charges.

The encounter—the first of its kind in 29 years in Balaghat—saw intense gunfire exchange for several hours. Weapons were seized from the site, as police continue their crackdown on Maoist elements in the region plagued by insurgency movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)