Diplomatic Corps to Rally at Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025

An impressive lineup of diplomatic figures, including 13 ambassadors and six high commissioners, is set to gather for the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025 starting February 24, an official announced on Thursday.

The Indian state's government has extended invitations to entrepreneurs from 60 nations to explore a diverse range of investment opportunities. Esteemed attendees include consuls general from Germany, Japan, Switzerland, and Malaysia, along with delegates from the missions of the UK, Poland, Netherlands, and Canada. Ambassadors from Nepal, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Burkina Faso, as well as high commissioners from Rwanda, Seychelles, Jamaica, Lesotho, and Uganda, have confirmed their attendance, the official statement revealed.

Leading the World Bank delegation will be Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame, supported by senior experts specializing in infrastructure and digital transformation. The World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies will be represented by Deputy Executive Director Dushyant Thakor. The initiative by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to organize 'Regional Industry Conclaves' has provided a strong platform for discussions, alongside meetings with industrialists in major Indian cities. Roadshows by the state's BJP government in the UK, Germany, and Japan have successfully sparked interest from international enterprises, officials noted.

