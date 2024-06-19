Left Menu

Diphtheria Outbreak in Odisha: Government Initiates Genome Sequencing

With diphtheria cases emerging from three districts in Odisha, the state government will conduct genome sequencing to identify the bacterial variant. Five fatalities have been reported in Rayagada district. Officials are conducting surveys and containment measures to control the outbreak.

Updated: 19-06-2024 17:21 IST
In response to a surge in diphtheria cases across three districts of Odisha, the state government has announced plans to carry out genome sequencing on patient samples to determine the variant of the bacteria, a senior health official confirmed on Wednesday.

Over the past week, Rayagada district has witnessed five deaths attributed to diphtheria, with four individuals succumbing at home and one in a hospital setting. Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra revealed that Rayagada reported 15 cases, Koraput had one confirmed case, and Kalahandi had five suspected cases.

Mishra emphasized that the recent outbreak might be due to gaps in vaccination or the emergence of a new bacterial variant. He also assured that proper antibiotic treatment could effectively manage the disease. Meanwhile, Health Secretary Shalini Pandit has directed local authorities to implement containment measures in the affected areas to prevent further spread.

