Union Minister Lauds ASHA and Anganwadi Workers on World Sickle Cell Day

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, on Wednesday, lauded ASHA and anganwadi workers for their pivotal role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting their potential to help the government's goal of eradicating sickle cell disease.

Speaking at an event at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to commemorate World Sickle Cell Day, Oram stressed that while top experts and doctors are invaluable to the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission, the success of the initiative hinges on the involvement of ground-level workers.

'ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) and anganwadi workers are indispensable at the gram panchayat level, having contributed significantly more than top doctors during the pandemic,' Oram remarked. 'Their engagement is crucial for the mission's success. Just as malaria inspectors visited every household previously, a similar comprehensive approach is required to eradicate sickle cell disease,' he added.

Oram also advocated for the inclusion of major companies in tribal areas in the mission, noting that ground-level workers are vital for executing the plans devised by top doctors.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 last year, the mission aims to eradicate sickle cell disease by 2047, targeting seven crore individuals up to 40 years of age. So far, state governments have screened 3.5 crore people, identifying 10 lakh carriers and one lakh with the disease.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that causes red blood cells to become sickle-shaped, leading to serious complications. A carrier possesses a genetic mutation that can be passed on, potentially leading to the disease.

