Dead Frog Found in Potato Wafers Packet Triggers Inquiry in Jamnagar

A city resident claims to have discovered a dead frog in a packet of potato wafers, prompting the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation to initiate an investigation. The incident follows a similar complaint from Mumbai, making headlines. Authorities will collect batch samples for analysis.

19-06-2024
A Jamnagar city resident's alarming discovery of a dead frog in a packet of Crunchex potato wafers has led the local civic authority to launch an inquiry.

The claim came shortly after a Mumbai resident alleged finding a human finger in ice cream, raising public concern.

Jamnagar Municipal Corporation officials disclosed that samples from the wafer packet's production batch would be collected as part of the probe. 'We will gather necessary samples to conduct a thorough investigation,' stated food safety officer D B Parmar.

The complainant, Jasmin Patel, recounted that the wafer packet was purchased by his four-year-old niece from a local shop. Both his niece and nine-month-old daughter had consumed some wafers before the discovery was made.

This incident highlights growing concerns over food safety standards, especially after Balaji Wafers' distributor and customer care service failed to provide satisfactory answers, prompting Patel to report the incident to the food safety authorities.

