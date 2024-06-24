Govt Announces Major Investment in Cancer Treatments and Medicines

The coalition Government has announced a significant increase in funding for cancer treatments and other essential medicines, as part of a transformative healthcare initiative. Health Minister Dr. Shane Reti and Associate Health Minister David Seymour unveiled the plan, which includes up to 26 cancer treatments within a broader package of 54 new medicines.

"Pharmac estimates that around 175,000 people will benefit from these additional treatments in the first year alone," stated Dr. Reti. "We are delivering on our promise with unprecedented investment in cancer therapies and other treatments."

Of the 13 cancer treatments listed in 2023, up to seven will be included in the new package, with the others being replaced by equally effective alternatives. This ensures comprehensive coverage for all cancer types listed in the pre-election manifesto, as well as additional treatments for blood cancers and other tumors.

"We are also expanding access to a range of new medicines for various conditions to improve health outcomes for Kiwis," Dr. Reti added. "This announcement allows Pharmac to fund up to 26 cancer treatments and 28 other treatments, including new medicines and widened access to existing ones."

Pharmac will receive a $604 million funding boost for medicines, part of a pre-commitment against next year's Budget. Additional funding will be available to Pharmac and Health New Zealand to deliver and administer the new treatments. This initiative aligns with the National and New Zealand First Coalition Agreement to increase Pharmac funding annually and follows a record $16.68 billion allocated for Vote Health in Budget 2024.

Some of the newly funded cancer treatments will be available starting in October/November, with more phased in over the next year.

David Seymour emphasized that this announcement reflects the public's desire for visible, frontline healthcare support. "For many New Zealanders, funding for pharmaceuticals can be life or death. We've prioritized finding the additional $1.8 billion to address the fiscal challenges left by the previous government, now providing a $604 million uplift to Pharmac to ensure more Kiwis can access life-changing medicines."

The expanded package is set to benefit around 175,000 people per year through the Pharmac model, which ensures the best value for New Zealanders by funding new and more effective treatments based on updated clinical advice.

Dr. Reti highlighted that Health New Zealand will facilitate access to the new and widened medicines, reinforcing the Government's commitment to better outcomes for those with cancer. The Government has set a target for 90% of patients to receive cancer management within 31 days of the decision to treat. Additional initiatives include increased breast screening eligibility to 74 years, funding PET scans for prostate cancer, expanding infusion services in Whanganui, investing in a new radiotherapy machine at Whangārei Hospital, and providing $18 million annually to support travel for treatments like cancer.

"These actions underscore our dedication to delivering on health commitments, particularly in cancer care, which impacts so many New Zealanders and their families each year," concluded Dr. Reti.