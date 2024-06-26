West Bengal Declares Half-Day Holiday on July 1 to Honor Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy
West Bengal's state government has announced a half-day holiday on July 1 to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and eminent doctor, Bidhan Chandra Roy. The holiday, which excludes the Revenue department, coincides with 'Doctors' Day,' established in 1991 to honor Roy's contributions to India's health sector.
West Bengal's state government has declared a half-day holiday on July 1 in celebration of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and renowned doctor, Bidhan Chandra Roy. The circular was issued by the state secretariat on Wednesday, mandating that most state government offices will close at 2 pm, with the Revenue department being the sole exception.
'Like every year, this year also on July 1, the state will celebrate 'Doctors' Day' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bidhan Chandra Roy. On this occasion, a half-day holiday has also been declared for government offices of the state,' an official stated.
First celebrated in 1991, 'Doctors' Day' was established to pay tribute to Roy's significant contributions to the country's health sector.
