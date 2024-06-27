Assistant Referee Humberto Panjoj's Dramatic Faint During Copa America

Copa America assistant referee Humberto Panjoj has been discharged from hospital after fainting during Canada's 1-0 win over Peru on Tuesday, tournament organizers CONMEBOL said on Wednesday. The Guatemalan official collapsed due to dehydration in hot and humid conditions in Kansas City but was now in a stable condition, ESPN quoted CONMEBOL as saying.

Panjoj collapsed during stoppage time in the first half, with Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau attracting the attention of medical staff. He was treated on the sidelines and briefly got back to his feet before being taken off on a stretcher.

