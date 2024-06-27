Left Menu

Assistant Referee Humberto Panjoj's Dramatic Faint During Copa America

Assistant referee Humberto Panjoj was hospitalized after fainting during Canada's 1-0 victory over Peru in Copa America due to dehydration in Kansas City. The Guatemalan official was treated on the sidelines and is now in stable condition.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 10:44 IST
Copa America assistant referee Humberto Panjoj has been discharged from hospital after fainting during Canada's 1-0 win over Peru on Tuesday, tournament organizers CONMEBOL said on Wednesday. The Guatemalan official collapsed due to dehydration in hot and humid conditions in Kansas City but was now in a stable condition, ESPN quoted CONMEBOL as saying.

Panjoj collapsed during stoppage time in the first half, with Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau attracting the attention of medical staff. He was treated on the sidelines and briefly got back to his feet before being taken off on a stretcher.

