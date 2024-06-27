Left Menu

Kenvue India Drives Growth with Boost in Rural Demand and Smart Investments

Kenvue India, formerly Johnson and Johnson Consumer Health, is seeing increased rural demand and lower input costs. The company plans to reinvest these benefits into advertising to grow the business.

Kenvue India, previously known as Johnson and Johnson Consumer Health, is observing significant growth in rural demand alongside reduced input costs, a top official stated. The firm plans to reinvest these financial gains into advertising to further drive business expansion.

Managing Director Manish Anandani told PTI that the company is already witnessing signs of rural demand revival in their product portfolio. 'We believe this resurgence will positively impact the overall economy,' he remarked.

Anandani noted that following the Ukraine crisis-related inflation surge, Kenvue absorbed part of the cost increases while selectively passing some onto consumers, without resorting to shrinkflation. Now, with costs declining, the company is poised to reinvest savings back into its business.

