E. Coli Outbreak in the UK: Lettuce in Pre-Packaged Sandwiches Suspected

Health officials have reported one fatality and at least 275 illnesses resulting from an E. coli outbreak in the United Kingdom. The outbreak has been traced back to lettuce used in pre-packaged sandwiches, according to the U.K. Health Security Agency.

An alarming 122 individuals required hospitalization, while two patients with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli died in May. However, only one of these deaths is likely attributed to the infection, with both deceased individuals having had underlying health conditions.

E. coli, commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals, is mostly harmless. However, certain strains can lead to severe health issues such as urinary tract infections, cystitis, and intestinal infections, potentially resulting in life-threatening blood poisoning. Over 80% of those affected in this outbreak experienced bloody diarrhea. The incident has prompted voluntary recalls of sandwiches, wraps, and salads from major grocery stores and retail chains across the U.K. as the investigation continues.

