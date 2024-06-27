Left Menu

E. Coli Outbreak in the UK: Lettuce in Pre-Packaged Sandwiches Suspected

An E. coli outbreak in the U.K. has led to one confirmed death and sickened at least 275 people. Health officials linked the outbreak to lettuce in pre-packaged sandwiches. The U.K. Health Security Agency reported that two people with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli died, but only one death was infection-related.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:02 IST
E. Coli Outbreak in the UK: Lettuce in Pre-Packaged Sandwiches Suspected
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Health officials have reported one fatality and at least 275 illnesses resulting from an E. coli outbreak in the United Kingdom. The outbreak has been traced back to lettuce used in pre-packaged sandwiches, according to the U.K. Health Security Agency.

An alarming 122 individuals required hospitalization, while two patients with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli died in May. However, only one of these deaths is likely attributed to the infection, with both deceased individuals having had underlying health conditions.

E. coli, commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals, is mostly harmless. However, certain strains can lead to severe health issues such as urinary tract infections, cystitis, and intestinal infections, potentially resulting in life-threatening blood poisoning. Over 80% of those affected in this outbreak experienced bloody diarrhea. The incident has prompted voluntary recalls of sandwiches, wraps, and salads from major grocery stores and retail chains across the U.K. as the investigation continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024