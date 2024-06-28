Left Menu

Tianqi Lithium Contests Chilean Regulator's Ruling on SQM-Codelco Deal

China's Tianqi Lithium has requested Chile's financial regulator to review its ruling that a joint venture between state-run Codelco and miner SQM doesn't need shareholder approval. The Financial Market Commission has 15 working days to respond. Tianqi, owning a fifth of SQM, is evaluating legal action against the decision.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:10 IST
Tianqi Lithium Contests Chilean Regulator's Ruling on SQM-Codelco Deal
AI Generated Representative Image

China's Tianqi Lithium has asked Chile's financial regulator to reconsider its decision about the SQM-Codelco lithium deal not needing shareholder approval, newspaper La Tercera reported on Friday.

The newspaper added that the Financial Market Commission (CMF) would have 15 working days to issue its opinion on Tianqi's request. CMF earlier this month said that a planned lithium joint venture between state-run Codelco and miner SQM would not need to face a vote by SQM shareholders as argued by Tianqi, which owns a fifth of SQM.

Tianqi said last week it was evaluating possible legal action against the Chilean regulator's ruling. CMF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Codelco-SQM agreement is a major plank of the Chilean government's aim to take a stronger role in lithium output, in a country that has only two producers, SQM and U.S.-based Albemarle. Chile is the world's second-largest producer of the metal used in batteries for electric vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024