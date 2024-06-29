Left Menu

Nursing Students Hospitalized After Hazardous Gas Leak in Ramapuram

Eight nursing students were hospitalized after a hydrocholoric acid leak from a tanker lorry in Ramapuram. Despite prompt intervention, the leak could not be contained immediately. Students were taken to nearby medical facilities and are now stable. Measures are being taken to transfer the gas to a different tanker.

At least eight students of a nursing college were hospitalized on Saturday following a gas leak from a tanker lorry in Ramapuram in this district.

Students developed breathing difficulties and uneasiness and were subsequently rushed to Pariyaram Medical College and Pazhayangadi taluk hospital, where they are currently stable, police reported.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when hydrochloric acid leaked from a tanker heading to Ernakulam from neighboring Karnataka. Despite timely intervention by fireforce teams and local authorities, the leak wasn't fully contained immediately.

The leak was traced to the rear side valve of the container; authorities swiftly relocated the vehicle to a safer area. Thaliparamba Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ajayakumar confirmed efforts are underway to transfer the hydrocholoric acid to another tanker.

