Battling Paediatric Stroke: The Urgent Need for Awareness

Paediatric stroke awareness is dangerously low, although it's a leading cause of death in children. Experts, including Dr. Nirmal Surya, President of the Indian Stroke Association (ISA), stressed the urgent need for public education to prevent misdiagnoses and delayed treatments.

At the recent National Paediatric Stroke Conclave, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty of Narayana Health inaugurated discussions emphasizing the preventability of strokes. However, paediatric stroke remains under-recognized, especially in India, where delayed treatment due to lack of awareness is common.

Dr. Mynal V Kekatpure and other leading neurologists highlighted the higher incidence among neonates compared to older children. Additionally, app-based solutions and better infrastructure could significantly improve response times and treatment effectiveness, they suggested.

