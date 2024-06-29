Left Menu

Battling Paediatric Stroke: The Urgent Need for Awareness

Paediatric stroke awareness is alarmingly low despite it being a top cause of death in children. Experts urge for increased public knowledge and better infrastructure to combat misdiagnosis and delayed treatments. The Indian Stroke Association's recent conclave emphasized the critical role of awareness in improving patient outcomes.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Paediatric stroke awareness is dangerously low, although it's a leading cause of death in children. Experts, including Dr. Nirmal Surya, President of the Indian Stroke Association (ISA), stressed the urgent need for public education to prevent misdiagnoses and delayed treatments.

At the recent National Paediatric Stroke Conclave, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty of Narayana Health inaugurated discussions emphasizing the preventability of strokes. However, paediatric stroke remains under-recognized, especially in India, where delayed treatment due to lack of awareness is common.

Dr. Mynal V Kekatpure and other leading neurologists highlighted the higher incidence among neonates compared to older children. Additionally, app-based solutions and better infrastructure could significantly improve response times and treatment effectiveness, they suggested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

