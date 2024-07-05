Arogya World Empowers Street Vendors with Healthy Cooking Techniques

US-based non-profit Arogya World has embarked on an ambitious mission to educate street vendors in Bengaluru on hygiene and healthy cooking practices. On July 5, the organisation launched its MyThali program, conducting the first of 12 planned sessions targeting 50 food vendors each.

The initiative, which aims to reach a total of 500 vendors by the end of August, is part of a broader effort to support the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)'s 'Eat Right India' campaign. "Arogya World's MyThali initiative is a crucial step towards improving the health and wellbeing of citizens," said Meghana Pasi, head of the MyThali programme.

A participant named Govindraju, with nearly 40 years of experience as a street food vendor, found the session particularly informative. "There is much need for sessions like this," he said, noting the importance of avoiding unhealthy practices like using Palm oil.

The July 5 session featured interactive discussions, highlighting healthier cooking methods, reducing oil and salt usage, safe oil reuse, and the impact of unhealthy eating on Non-Communicable Diseases. A collaboration with NGO Nidan, the program provided vendors with training certificates and informative flyers for easy reference.