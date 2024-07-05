Left Menu

Arogya World Empowers Street Vendors with Healthy Cooking Techniques

US-based Arogya World, a global health non-profit, initiated its MyThali program, educating 56 street vendors on hygiene and healthy cooking in Bengaluru. The initiative, which aims to reach 500 vendors by August, is a step towards supporting FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right India’ campaign and promoting healthier cooking practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:03 IST
Arogya World Empowers Street Vendors with Healthy Cooking Techniques
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

US-based non-profit Arogya World has embarked on an ambitious mission to educate street vendors in Bengaluru on hygiene and healthy cooking practices. On July 5, the organisation launched its MyThali program, conducting the first of 12 planned sessions targeting 50 food vendors each.

The initiative, which aims to reach a total of 500 vendors by the end of August, is part of a broader effort to support the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)'s 'Eat Right India' campaign. "Arogya World's MyThali initiative is a crucial step towards improving the health and wellbeing of citizens," said Meghana Pasi, head of the MyThali programme.

A participant named Govindraju, with nearly 40 years of experience as a street food vendor, found the session particularly informative. "There is much need for sessions like this," he said, noting the importance of avoiding unhealthy practices like using Palm oil.

The July 5 session featured interactive discussions, highlighting healthier cooking methods, reducing oil and salt usage, safe oil reuse, and the impact of unhealthy eating on Non-Communicable Diseases. A collaboration with NGO Nidan, the program provided vendors with training certificates and informative flyers for easy reference.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024