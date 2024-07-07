Left Menu

AIIMS Jammu Set to Launch OPD Services Soon: A Boost to Regional Healthcare

Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced the commencement of OPD services at AIIMS Jammu, promising significant advancements in healthcare for the region. The new facilities aim to reduce dependency on Chandigarh and Delhi hospitals. Nadda praised AIIMS Vijaypur's world-class infrastructure and noted the ongoing rapid recruitment of esteemed faculty.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has confirmed that out-patient department (OPD) services will commence at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu within a fortnight. The announcement came during Nadda's inspection of AIIMS Vijaypur, accompanied by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Nadda expressed optimism that the new services will reduce the need for residents of Jammu and Kashmir as well as neighboring regions of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to travel to Chandigarh or Delhi for treatment. He lauded the institute's infrastructure and facilities, which he described as meeting world standards.

The Health Minister also highlighted the ongoing faculty recruitment at AIIMS, emphasizing efforts to secure top medical professionals for the institution. He noted that such a hospital typically needs at least a decade to fully develop. Nadda credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the comprehensive development seen in various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, including health.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated AIIMS Jammu in February, and the institute currently educates four batches of medical students. Addressing a gathering, Nadda urged doctors to ensure government schemes benefit common citizens and mentioned plans for digitizing health records. He also emphasized the importance of synergy between allopathic and Ayurvedic medicine to enhance healthcare outcomes.

