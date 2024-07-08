Poland Steps In: Aiding Ukraine's Energy Crisis
Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Poland is in discussions to support Ukraine in securing its energy supply before the winter season. This move comes in response to Russia targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Monday that Poland is actively exploring ways to assist Ukraine in bolstering its energy supplies ahead of winter.
This effort is particularly urgent given the ongoing Russian assaults on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
Ukraine's energy security has become a critical issue, and Poland's involvement could provide much-needed support.
