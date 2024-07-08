Left Menu

Lilavati Clinic & Wellness Expands: New Facility in Ahmedabad and Ambitious Future Plans

Lilavati Clinic & Wellness, promoted by Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, opened a healthcare facility in Ahmedabad. The 8,000 square foot clinic offers advanced medical services and plans to establish 50 more clinics across India within five years. Additionally, a multi-speciality hospital is being built in GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:12 IST
Lilavati Clinic & Wellness, a venture by the promoters of Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, inaugurated a new healthcare facility in Ahmedabad on Monday and announced plans to open 50 such clinics in major Indian cities over the next five years.

The 8,000 square foot clinic, equipped with the latest medical devices and staffed by experienced healthcare professionals, will offer a comprehensive range of medical services and diagnostic tools, according to a press release from Lilavati Clinic.

Prashant Mehta, promoter, emphasized the mission to provide accessible and world-class healthcare services while promoting overall well-being through holistic wellness programs. He reiterated that being from Gujarat, they chose Ahmedabad for their first clinic launch and aim to expand to 50 clinics nationwide in five years.

The clinic offers advanced diagnostic services that include ECG, ECHO, TMT, advanced X-ray, USG, along with short stay (day care) and minor procedure room services.

A multi-speciality Lilavati Hospital is also underway in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, with its first phase expected to be operational by March next year. Mehta, who is also the permanent trustee of the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, noted that the 350-bed hospital is being constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 500 crore.

Furthermore, the promoters plan to establish five additional hospitals in cities like New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Assam, at an investment of Rs 4,000 crore over the next five years.

