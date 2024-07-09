Left Menu

Gaza Residents Flee Amid Intensified Israeli Offensive

Residents of Gaza City are fleeing as Israeli tanks move deeper into the city during a ramped-up military offensive. Hamas and Islamic Jihad are engaging in fierce battles with Israeli forces, jeopardizing ongoing ceasefire talks. Over 150 fighters have been taken out by Israeli soldiers, with severe impacts on civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:55 IST
Gaza Residents Flee Amid Intensified Israeli Offensive
AI Generated Representative Image

Residents of Gaza City fled for their lives as Israeli tanks advanced deeper into the city on Tuesday, marking the second day of an intensifying military offensive. This military action, claimed by Hamas to jeopardize ceasefire talks, saw Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad engage Israeli forces in fierce clashes involving machine guns, mortar fire, and anti-tank missiles.

While the Israeli military did not disclose casualty figures, they confirmed that their soldiers were locked in close-quarter combat, eliminating over 150 fighters in the past week and destroying booby-trapped structures. The offensive complicates ongoing ceasefire negotiations led by senior U.S. officials, which Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned could be threatened.

Social media footage showed families fleeing in desperation, filling donkey carts and trucks with their belongings. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its Gaza City clinics were out of service due to evacuation orders, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation. Nine months of war have led to widespread hunger, with recent child deaths highlighting the severe malnutrition crisis.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024