Gaza Residents Flee Amid Intensified Israeli Offensive

Residents of Gaza City fled for their lives as Israeli tanks advanced deeper into the city on Tuesday, marking the second day of an intensifying military offensive. This military action, claimed by Hamas to jeopardize ceasefire talks, saw Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad engage Israeli forces in fierce clashes involving machine guns, mortar fire, and anti-tank missiles.

While the Israeli military did not disclose casualty figures, they confirmed that their soldiers were locked in close-quarter combat, eliminating over 150 fighters in the past week and destroying booby-trapped structures. The offensive complicates ongoing ceasefire negotiations led by senior U.S. officials, which Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned could be threatened.

Social media footage showed families fleeing in desperation, filling donkey carts and trucks with their belongings. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its Gaza City clinics were out of service due to evacuation orders, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation. Nine months of war have led to widespread hunger, with recent child deaths highlighting the severe malnutrition crisis.

