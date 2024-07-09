Gaza Residents Flee Amid Intensified Israeli Offensive
Residents of Gaza City are fleeing as Israeli tanks move deeper into the city during a ramped-up military offensive. Hamas and Islamic Jihad are engaging in fierce battles with Israeli forces, jeopardizing ongoing ceasefire talks. Over 150 fighters have been taken out by Israeli soldiers, with severe impacts on civilians.
Residents of Gaza City fled for their lives as Israeli tanks advanced deeper into the city on Tuesday, marking the second day of an intensifying military offensive. This military action, claimed by Hamas to jeopardize ceasefire talks, saw Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad engage Israeli forces in fierce clashes involving machine guns, mortar fire, and anti-tank missiles.
While the Israeli military did not disclose casualty figures, they confirmed that their soldiers were locked in close-quarter combat, eliminating over 150 fighters in the past week and destroying booby-trapped structures. The offensive complicates ongoing ceasefire negotiations led by senior U.S. officials, which Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned could be threatened.
Social media footage showed families fleeing in desperation, filling donkey carts and trucks with their belongings. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its Gaza City clinics were out of service due to evacuation orders, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation. Nine months of war have led to widespread hunger, with recent child deaths highlighting the severe malnutrition crisis.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.N. Urges Israel for Better Coordination Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Claim 24 Lives
Gaza Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 24 Palestinians Including Hamas Chief's Sister
Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Civilian Casualties and Humanitarian Crisis