ICMR Partners for Ground-breaking Phase 1 Clinical Trials

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has signed agreements with multiple sponsors to advance first-in-human phase 1 clinical trials, marking a significant move for India's clinical research ecosystem. These collaborations aim to develop treatments for various conditions, positioning India as a global leader in healthcare innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards bolstering India's clinical research ecosystem, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has inked memorandum of agreements with multiple sponsors to advance first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trials.

These agreements herald a ground-breaking entry into first-in-human clinical trials for four promising molecules, according to an official statement from the Union Health Ministry. The collaborations include research on a small molecule for multiple myeloma with Aurigene Oncology Limited, a Zika vaccine with Indian Immunologicals Limited, a seasonal influenza vaccine with Mynvax Private Limited, and CAR-T cell therapy advancement for chronic lymphocytic leukemia with ImmunoACT.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda praised the strategic alliances between ICMR and key industry players, calling it a milestone for affordable and accessible treatments. Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary and Director General of ICMR, highlighted the transformative potential of these public-private partnerships in advancing clinical research and developing innovative healthcare solutions.

Dr. Bahl also noted the broader impact of ICMR initiatives like the Phase 1 Clinical Trials Network, INTENT Network, and MedTech Mitra, aligning with India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). The ICMR's role in developing Covaxin showcases its commitment to accessible healthcare. The Phase 1 Clinical Trials Network includes institutions across India and is designed to enhance India's capacity to conduct early-phase trials, backed by robust infrastructure and staffing. This underscores ICMR's dedication to building a robust clinical trial ecosystem in India, ultimately driving affordable, high-quality healthcare for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

