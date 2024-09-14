Uganda Faces Rising Mpox Cases Amid Clade 1b Outbreak

Uganda is currently facing a rise in mpox infections, with the total number of cases reaching ten, according to a health official on Saturday. All confirmed cases are of the Clade 1b strain, which is notably more transmissible between people. This rise in cases has made Uganda a focal point for health authorities, particularly given its proximity to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the outbreak began in January 2023.

Initial cases in Uganda were confirmed in July. Henry Kyobe, who leads the government's mpox response campaign, revealed to Reuters that ten individuals have been infected so far. Of these, four are still in isolation, while six have been treated and discharged.

'We are happy we have not recorded any fatality so far and we're confident we'll beat the outbreak,' Kyobe stated, adding that over 200 tests have been conducted on suspected patients. The World Health Organization has since declared the outbreak a public health emergency as of mid-August after identifying the new variant.

Mpox manifests with flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and it spreads through close physical contact. While it is generally mild, it can be fatal if not treated promptly.

