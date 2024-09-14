Standoff Mediation: Junior Doctors to Meet Chief Minister

Agitating junior doctors on Saturday confirmed their attendance at a critical meeting hosted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, aimed at addressing the RG Kar hospital standoff.

Responding to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant's email invitation, the doctors stated they would present their five key demands during the discussion.

'We are attending with an open mind but have no intention of compromising on our demands,' affirmed one agitating doctor. The meeting, scheduled for 6 pm, follows the chief minister's surprise visit to the demonstration site at 'Swasthya Bhavan,' the health department headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)