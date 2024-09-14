Left Menu

Standoff Mediation: Junior Doctors to Meet Chief Minister

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal have agreed to attend a meeting at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence to resolve the ongoing impasse at RG Kar hospital. The doctors, who have five specific demands, emphasized they are open to discussions but unwilling to compromise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:10 IST
Agitating junior doctors on Saturday confirmed their attendance at a critical meeting hosted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, aimed at addressing the RG Kar hospital standoff.

Responding to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant's email invitation, the doctors stated they would present their five key demands during the discussion.

'We are attending with an open mind but have no intention of compromising on our demands,' affirmed one agitating doctor. The meeting, scheduled for 6 pm, follows the chief minister's surprise visit to the demonstration site at 'Swasthya Bhavan,' the health department headquarters.

