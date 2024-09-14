Junior Doctors Demand Justice: Crucial Talks with West Bengal CM
Junior doctors from RG Kar hospital met with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to discuss key demands. Their grievances include justice for a murdered trainee doctor, improved healthcare security, and the eradication of threatening workplace culture. The meeting, delayed by 45 minutes, saw 30 doctors representing their cause.
A group of agitating junior doctors on Saturday evening reached West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata's Kalighat area for crucial talks to resolve the impasse at RG Kar hospital.
Escorted by a pilot police vehicle, the delegation of around 30 medics arrived at Banerjee's residence at approximately 6:45 pm, 45 minutes past the scheduled meeting time. The government had initially invited 15 representatives for the discussion.
Before leaving their sit-in protest outside Swasthya Bhavan, the health department headquarters, the doctors emphasized that they would not compromise on their five key demands. These include justice for the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. They also called for strict action against former medical college principal Sandip Ghosh, the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, improved security for healthcare workers, and the eradication of a threatening work culture in government healthcare institutions.
