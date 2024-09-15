Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Channel Crossings Again: Eight Dead Overnight

Eight people died overnight attempting to cross the Channel from France to England, according to French authorities. This incident follows a similar tragedy earlier this month, where 12 migrants lost their lives when their boat capsized en route to Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:24 IST
Tragedy Strikes Channel Crossings Again: Eight Dead Overnight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Eight people have died overnight while attempting to cross the Channel from France to England, French media outlets BFM TV and Le Figaro reported on Sunday, citing French authorities.

The tragic incident underscores the perilous journey many migrants undertake in hopes of reaching Britain.

This latest incident echoes the earlier tragedy this month, where 12 migrants perished after their boat capsized on its way to British shores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024