Tragedy Strikes Channel Crossings Again: Eight Dead Overnight
Eight people died overnight attempting to cross the Channel from France to England, according to French authorities. This incident follows a similar tragedy earlier this month, where 12 migrants lost their lives when their boat capsized en route to Britain.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:24 IST
- Country:
- France
Eight people have died overnight while attempting to cross the Channel from France to England, French media outlets BFM TV and Le Figaro reported on Sunday, citing French authorities.
The tragic incident underscores the perilous journey many migrants undertake in hopes of reaching Britain.
This latest incident echoes the earlier tragedy this month, where 12 migrants perished after their boat capsized on its way to British shores.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP Government Enhances Hospital Security Following Kolkata Tragedy
Nation Pays Tribute to Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Death Anniversary
Hooch Tragedy Claims Third Victim in Odisha's Ganjam District
Tragedy Strikes in Vijayawada: One Dead, Two Missing After House Collapse
Coaching deaths: Delhi court sends six accused to 4-day CBI custody.