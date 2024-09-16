Left Menu

WHO Emphasizes Urgent Need to Minimize Diagnostic Errors on World Patient Safety Day

On World Patient Safety Day, WHO called on stakeholders to reduce diagnostic errors and improve patient safety. Errors in diagnosis can prolong illness and cause disability or death. Established in 2019, the day aims to raise awareness about patient safety's importance. This year's focus is on enhancing accurate and timely diagnosis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:01 IST
WHO Emphasizes Urgent Need to Minimize Diagnostic Errors on World Patient Safety Day
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of World Patient Safety Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged all stakeholders to commit to reducing diagnostic errors and improving patient safety. The WHO emphasized that delayed, incorrect, or missed diagnoses can prolong illness and, in some cases, result in disability or even death. Established in 2019, World Patient Safety Day, observed annually on September 17, aims to raise awareness about the critical importance of patient safety in healthcare systems worldwide.

This year's theme focuses on enhancing diagnosis for patient safety, under the slogan 'Get it right, make it safe!' 'Patient safety refers to preventing and reducing risks, errors, and harm that patients may experience during healthcare provision,' said Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia. The diagnostic process, often complex and lengthy, requires collaboration between patients and healthcare teams. Errors can occur at any stage, often with severe consequences.

Findings from the Global Member State survey to assess the implementation of the Global Patient Safety Action Plan 2021-2030 indicated that only 47 percent of countries are addressing diagnostic safety. 'However, I am pleased to say that our Member States have been notably more proactive in addressing diagnostic safety compared to other regions,' Wazed stated. She stressed the importance of positive workplace environments, access to high-quality diagnostic tools, continuous skill enhancement for healthcare professionals, and patient empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024