West Bengal Gov't and Junior Doctors Near Agreement on RG Kar Hospital Impasse

West Bengal government officials and junior doctors are finalizing a draft to end the RG Kar hospital deadlock. After multiple failed attempts, 35 junior doctors met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a critical discussion. The meeting began an hour later than scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:35 IST
West Bengal government officials and agitating junior doctors are finalizing draft minutes of a crucial meeting to address the RG Kar hospital impasse, sources reveal.

After four unsuccessful attempts to initiate dialogue over the month-long deadlock, a delegation of 35 junior doctors arrived at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence at 6.20 pm for critical discussions.

The meeting, originally scheduled for 5 pm, began around 6:50 pm.

