West Bengal Gov't and Junior Doctors Near Agreement on RG Kar Hospital Impasse

West Bengal government officials and agitating junior doctors are finalizing draft minutes of a crucial meeting to address the RG Kar hospital impasse, sources reveal.

After four unsuccessful attempts to initiate dialogue over the month-long deadlock, a delegation of 35 junior doctors arrived at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence at 6.20 pm for critical discussions.

The meeting, originally scheduled for 5 pm, began around 6:50 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)