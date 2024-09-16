West Bengal Gov't and Junior Doctors Near Agreement on RG Kar Hospital Impasse
West Bengal government officials and junior doctors are finalizing a draft to end the RG Kar hospital deadlock. After multiple failed attempts, 35 junior doctors met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a critical discussion. The meeting began an hour later than scheduled.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:35 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal government officials and agitating junior doctors are finalizing draft minutes of a crucial meeting to address the RG Kar hospital impasse, sources reveal.
After four unsuccessful attempts to initiate dialogue over the month-long deadlock, a delegation of 35 junior doctors arrived at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence at 6.20 pm for critical discussions.
The meeting, originally scheduled for 5 pm, began around 6:50 pm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Demands Modi's Resignation Over Women's Safety
Mamata Banerjee Demands Resignation of PM Over Women's Safety
Deadlock Between Congress and BJP Ends in Himachal Pradesh Assembly
Rape is a curse against humanity, social reforms required to stop such crimes: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.
Mamata Banerjee Champions Criminal Laws Amendment Bill to Protect Women in West Bengal