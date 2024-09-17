Health Crisis Updates: From Nipah Virus to Polio Vaccinations

A 24-year-old student has died from the Nipah virus in Kerala, marking the second death from the virus this year in the state. A total of 151 contacts of the deceased are under observation. The World Health Organization has classified Nipah as a priority pathogen due to its epidemic potential.

Gaza has successfully reached a 90% polio vaccination coverage, announced the head of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency. The campaign aims to vaccinate around 640,000 children under 10 despite challenges posed by ongoing conflict.

A new study reveals that pregnancy not only causes hormonal and physical changes but also reorganizes a woman's brain. Scans show these changes begin three weeks before conception and continue two years postpartum.

The U.S. FDA has approved Eli Lilly's eczema drug Ebglyss for patients aged 12 and older. The injectable medication will be available in upcoming weeks.

Austria reported two bluetongue outbreaks on cattle farms, one linked to the rapidly spreading BTV3 virus. The disease poses a fatal risk to domestic ruminants.

A state judge in Oregon has overturned a $260 million jury verdict against Johnson & Johnson regarding a case linking their talc powder to mesothelioma, ordering a new trial.

Guardian Pharmacy Services aims for a valuation of up to $974 million in its upcoming U.S. IPO, driven by Federal Reserve interest rate cut expectations.

Sanofi and AstraZeneca secured FDA approval for a manufacturing line for their RSV therapy, Beyfortus, to meet high demand ahead of the RSV season.

The Czech Republic reported an H5N1 bird flu outbreak, killing 52 geese and leading to the culling of 848 more birds, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health.

Pfizer is promoting BRAF mutation testing to expand the market for its lung cancer drug, Braftovi. Recent studies show promising survival rates with its use in treating metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

