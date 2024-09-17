Transforming Childhood Nutrition
British LifeSciences collaborates with Shalina Healthcare to combat childhood malnutrition in Africa. They introduce Optilat, an advanced infant formula tailored to different stages of early childhood. This partnership aims to address the urgent nutritional needs, enhancing brain development and overall health of millions of African children.
Bangalore, India, September 16, 2024: The critical first years of life are foundational for a child's health and development, and proper nutrition is key. The World Health Organization reports nearly half of child deaths under five are due to malnutrition, particularly severe in developing regions.
British LifeSciences, a pioneering healthcare nutraceutical company established in 1992, has taken significant strides in countering childhood malnutrition. Guided by the principle that good health is rooted in good nutrition, they've developed a range of products targeting the specific nutritional needs of early childhood.
This mission has seen a key strategic partnership with Africa-based Shalina Healthcare, aiming to address the dire nutritional gaps in African children. They introduce Optilat, an advanced formula addressing various stages from birth to toddlerhood, fortifying millions of young lives against malnutrition.
