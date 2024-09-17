Left Menu

Grappling for Life: Pazalpora's Pursuit of Clean Water

Pazalpora village, just 60 kilometers south of Srinagar, faces a severe water shortage despite significant investments through the Jal Shakti scheme. The contamination of the Jhelum river and groundwater has left residents frustrated and ill. Politicians have repeatedly promised change during elections but have failed to resolve the water crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijbehara | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Despite being just 60 kilometers south of Srinagar and located in a historically Mufti-represented area, Pazalpora village is grappling with a severe water shortage.

Falling under the Bijbehara Assembly seat, the village's crisis has persisted for decades, raising concerns about basic living conditions. Local resident Ghulam Nabi Bhat expressed frustration, noting the contamination of the Jhelum river and the lack of alternative water sources.

For the past four years, no water has flowed from the village pipes despite substantial investments through the Jal Shakti scheme. Villagers report that politicians, including those from NC and PDP, have failed to deliver on promises made during election seasons. Groundwater contamination from tubewells has led to hospitalizations, highlighting the urgent need for clean water. Another resident, Ghulam Nabi Dar, emphasized the irony of living near Bijbehara town yet lacking essential resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

