Government to Plug Loopholes in 'Take Home Ration' Scheme, Says Union Minister Annapurna Devi

Union minister Annapurna Devi on Wednesday stated the government's commitment to addressing shortcomings in the 'Take Home Ration (THR)' scheme to ensure its reach to beneficiaries.

Focusing on upgrading 10,000 'saksham anganwadis,' the Centre is also implementing a two-factor authentication system to monitor the scheme's delivery, Devi revealed. ''We have launched pilot projects in six districts across six states to address complaints and ensure beneficiaries receive the THR. For instance, in Ranchi, the project will start this month, capturing the beneficiary's photo and sending an OTP to their mobile for authentication and subsequent THR delivery,'' she added, noting the project's potential nationwide replication if successful.

Under the ICDS programme, the THR scheme aims to improve the health, nutrition, and development of infants, pregnant and lactating women, and adolescent girls.

Briefing the media on the achievements of Narendra Modi-led government's third term's first 100 days, Devi criticized the Jharkhand government for failing to curb "Bangladeshi infiltration" and "atrocities on women," highlighting her ministry's initiatives to strengthen women's empowerment and child welfare frameworks.

