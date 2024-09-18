Left Menu

Government to Plug Loopholes in 'Take Home Ration' Scheme, Says Union Minister Annapurna Devi

Union Minister Annapurna Devi emphasized the government's dedication to improving the 'Take Home Ration' (THR) scheme by implementing various measures, including pilot projects in six states. The THR scheme is designed to enhance the nutrition and health of infants, pregnant and lactating women, and adolescent girls under the ICDS program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:27 IST
Government to Plug Loopholes in 'Take Home Ration' Scheme, Says Union Minister Annapurna Devi
Annapurna Devi
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Annapurna Devi on Wednesday stated the government's commitment to addressing shortcomings in the 'Take Home Ration (THR)' scheme to ensure its reach to beneficiaries.

Focusing on upgrading 10,000 'saksham anganwadis,' the Centre is also implementing a two-factor authentication system to monitor the scheme's delivery, Devi revealed. ''We have launched pilot projects in six districts across six states to address complaints and ensure beneficiaries receive the THR. For instance, in Ranchi, the project will start this month, capturing the beneficiary's photo and sending an OTP to their mobile for authentication and subsequent THR delivery,'' she added, noting the project's potential nationwide replication if successful.

Under the ICDS programme, the THR scheme aims to improve the health, nutrition, and development of infants, pregnant and lactating women, and adolescent girls.

Briefing the media on the achievements of Narendra Modi-led government's third term's first 100 days, Devi criticized the Jharkhand government for failing to curb "Bangladeshi infiltration" and "atrocities on women," highlighting her ministry's initiatives to strengthen women's empowerment and child welfare frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024