Junior Doctors Submit Proposals Amid Ongoing Protests in West Bengal

Agitated junior doctors in West Bengal have submitted a draft of their discussion outcomes with the state government to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, awaiting a formal response from the state.

The email, detailing points discussed and agreements reached, was sent as per the state's request. The government is now expected to issue directives based on these points, according to the doctors.

Talks between the junior doctors and state officials on Wednesday night failed to resolve the deadlock. Medics have been on strike for 40 days following the brutal murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital on August 9.

Doctors alleged that the state refused to provide signed minutes of the meeting, prompting them to continue their agitation and 'cease work' movement until written directives addressing their safety concerns are issued.

Despite smooth discussions, Dr. Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, expressed disappointment with the state’s refusal to provide signed minutes, stating they felt let down by the government’s attitude.

The second meeting with the public healthcare task force was held at the state secretariat Nabanna. The first session occurred at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence on Monday.

Protesting doctors continue their sit-in demonstration before Swasthya Bhawan, now in its 10th day, while the state allegedly rejected their request to initiate a departmental inquiry against health secretary N S Nigam.

The junior doctors highlighted safety issues, transparency in referral systems, recruitment procedures, and the need to end the 'threat culture' on campuses during the meeting.

Representation in unions, task forces, and elections within hospital governance were also key discussion points, linked to demands ensuring such crimes don’t recur.

Post-meeting unofficial minutes released by the government indicated agreements on certain demands, including forming an inquiry committee against the Principal Health Secretary for alleged past misconduct.

The government requested medics to send representatives to the state task force on safety and security; however, doctors proposed broader representation from all medical colleges.

Both sides agreed on measures like deploying women police officers for night patrols and installing panic buttons and helplines for prompt intervention.

Despite Chief Minister Banerjee’s call for an end to the strike and senior leader Abhishek Banerjee urging collaboration, the medics' demands for written assurances remain unmet.

