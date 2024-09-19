Tragic End: Man Found Dead After Drug Overdose in Restroom

Left Menu

Updated: 19-09-2024 18:27 IST
A 25-year-old man was found dead in a petrol pump restroom near the Arunachal Pradesh capital on Thursday, suspected to have succumbed to a drug overdose, according to a senior official.

The deceased, identified as Kabak Nyokum, had just been discharged from the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) after a fortnight-long de-addiction program, stated Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh.

The incident came to light when authorities found the restroom locked from inside for an unusual period, prompting them to call the police. Upon breaking open the door, officers discovered Nyokum's body exhibiting signs of rigor mortis. A used syringe, an empty vial, and a mobile phone were recovered at the scene, with initial investigations pointing towards a drug overdose as fresh needle marks were observed on his right wrist, Singh added.

Nyokum, originally from Boasimla village in Kamle district, had been residing in the state capital. The body was handed over to his family without a post-mortem following the executive magistrate's directive, as no foul play was suspected by the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

