EU drug regulator approves Bavarian's mpox vaccine for adolescents, company says

The EU's drug regulator has approved Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for use in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, the company said on Thursday, bolstering evidence for using the shot in that age group to contain an outbreak in parts of Africa.

Mpox has been declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), with children and adolescents being particularly vulnerable to the disease.

