Kerala Health Minister Orders Genome Sequencing to Identify Mpox Variant
Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced that genome sequencing will be performed to identify the Mpox virus variant in a recently diagnosed case. Preventive measures have been implemented, and the patient's condition is stable. Contacts are being traced, and the public is assured there's no need for concern.
Kerala's Health Minister Veena George stated on Thursday that genome sequencing will be undertaken to determine the specific variant of the virus in the individual diagnosed with monkeypox (Mpox) in the state.
Following the confirmation of a Mpox case in a 38-year-old man, the minister emphasized that protocol-compliant disease prevention measures have been executed. She highlighted that while the 2B variant of Mpox has a lower spread potential, the 1B variant, prevalent in Africa, is more transmissible.
Minister George assured that the patient's condition is satisfactory and all individuals in contact, totaling 66 people, have been identified and traced. This recent case, marking the second instance of Mpox in India, involves a man recently returned from the UAE.
