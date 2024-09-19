Left Menu

WB Medical Council Cancels Former Principal's Registration Amid Investigation

The West Bengal Medical Council cancelled the registration of RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh. Arrested for financial irregularities and evidence tampering, Ghosh cannot practice without a licence. The Council's decision, described as an 'eyewash' by WBDF, is controversial due to procedural concerns.

Updated: 19-09-2024 22:34 IST
The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Thursday revoked the registration of RG Kar Medical College's former principal, Sandip Ghosh, an official confirmed.

Ghosh, currently in CBI custody, was removed from the WBMC's registered medical practitioners list, following his involvement in financial irregularities and alleged evidence tampering in a rape-murder case at the hospital.

The cancellation, based on provisions of the Bengal Medical Act of 1914, bars him from practicing as an orthopaedic surgeon. While junior doctors hailed this as a victory, the West Bengal Doctors' Forum criticized the action as an 'eyewash,' citing procedural lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

