Punjab Health Minister Addresses Pending Ayushman Bharat Payments

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Thursday strongly denied the allegations made by private hospitals, stating that the state government does not owe over Rs 600 crore for treatments provided under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna.

According to Singh, the total pending amount stands at Rs 364 crore, with Rs 197 crore owed to private hospitals and Rs 166.67 crore owed to public institutions. He explained the discrepancy arose from technical glitches in a new software system introduced in February for claim processing.

To address these issues, the minister revealed that the state has already released significant funds since April 1, 2024, and has taken measures such as deploying additional staff and extending work hours. Singh has also scheduled meetings with the Private Hospitals and Nursing Association (PHANA) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to resolve any concerns regarding delayed payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)