Left Menu

Punjab Health Minister Addresses Pending Ayushman Bharat Payments

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh denies private hospitals' claims that the state owes over Rs 600 crore for treatments under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna. Singh clarifies the pending amount is Rs 364 crore and addresses issues caused by new claim processing software.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:30 IST
Punjab Health Minister Addresses Pending Ayushman Bharat Payments
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Thursday strongly denied the allegations made by private hospitals, stating that the state government does not owe over Rs 600 crore for treatments provided under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna.

According to Singh, the total pending amount stands at Rs 364 crore, with Rs 197 crore owed to private hospitals and Rs 166.67 crore owed to public institutions. He explained the discrepancy arose from technical glitches in a new software system introduced in February for claim processing.

To address these issues, the minister revealed that the state has already released significant funds since April 1, 2024, and has taken measures such as deploying additional staff and extending work hours. Singh has also scheduled meetings with the Private Hospitals and Nursing Association (PHANA) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to resolve any concerns regarding delayed payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024