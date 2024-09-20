Left Menu

Female Doctor Assaulted by Patient's Relatives at Delhi Hospital

A female doctor was verbally and physically assaulted by a patient's relatives at Delhi's Hedgewar hospital. The incident occurred after a critically ill patient, referred to another hospital, died during transit. The doctor is traumatised and no action has been taken so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:33 IST
Female Doctor Assaulted by Patient's Relatives at Delhi Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A female doctor at Hedgewar Hospital in Delhi was allegedly assaulted by a patient's relatives on Friday.

The incident occurred in the morning when a 70-year-old patient with severe health issues was brought to the hospital.

After the patient died during a transfer to another facility, his relatives verbally and physically attacked the doctor. She is presently traumatised, and the hospital management has yet to take any action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

