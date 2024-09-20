Female Doctor Assaulted by Patient's Relatives at Delhi Hospital
A female doctor was verbally and physically assaulted by a patient's relatives at Delhi's Hedgewar hospital. The incident occurred after a critically ill patient, referred to another hospital, died during transit. The doctor is traumatised and no action has been taken so far.
A female doctor at Hedgewar Hospital in Delhi was allegedly assaulted by a patient's relatives on Friday.
The incident occurred in the morning when a 70-year-old patient with severe health issues was brought to the hospital.
After the patient died during a transfer to another facility, his relatives verbally and physically attacked the doctor. She is presently traumatised, and the hospital management has yet to take any action.
