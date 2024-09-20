Left Menu

Advances in Women's Reproductive Health and Newborn Jaundice Research

Two pioneering studies shine light on reproductive health and genetic protection in newborns. One suggests rejuvenating aged eggs in a younger follicular environment can enhance IVF success. Another identifies a gene variant protecting many newborns from severe jaundice, potentially preventing related health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:30 IST
Advances in Women's Reproductive Health and Newborn Jaundice Research
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In groundbreaking studies, researchers have found potential avenues to improve women's reproductive health and protect newborns from severe jaundice. A study conducted by Haiyang Wang and colleagues at the National University of Singapore, published in Nature Aging, indicates that older eggs can be rejuvenated by transplanting them into younger follicles, improving their viability for in vitro fertilization (IVF). This approach has shown promising results in mice, with a live-birth rate three times higher when aged eggs were nurtured in a young follicular environment.

Meanwhile, another study published in Nature Communications reveals a gene variant that offers near-total protection against jaundice in newborns. By analyzing the genes of almost 30,000 newborns, researchers discovered that 12% of babies in Europe and the United States have this gene variant which enables better bilirubin processing in intestines, although not in the liver. Dr. Bo Jacobsson of the University of Gothenburg stated that this finding could eventually lead to new preventative treatments for severe jaundice in newborns.

Both studies pave the way for significant advancements in medical science, offering hope for improved outcomes in IVF treatments and better health for newborns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

