First Polio Case of 2024 Detected in KPK: Government Response
The first polio case in KPK Province, Pakistan for 2024 has been detected in a 9-month-old girl. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken immediate action, suspending health officials and prioritizing polio eradication. The government also announced free medical treatment for the affected child.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The first polio case of 2024 in the KPK Province in northwest Pakistan was detected in a 9-month-old girl on Friday, health authorities said.
Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur has taken stern notice of the case, detected in Mohmand district bordering Afghanistan.
The CM has directed Secretary Health KPK to immediately suspend the health officer and polio coordinator of Mohmand district and determine the names of others responsible for running a 'poor' anti-polio campaign in the region.
Eradication of polio from KPK was among the top priorities of the government.
Gandapur also announced free medical treatment of the affected child.
(With inputs from agencies.)
