Second Missouri Healthcare Worker Shows Bird Flu Symptoms

A second healthcare worker in Missouri, who had been in contact with a hospitalized bird flu patient, developed mild respiratory symptoms but was not tested for the virus, U.S. officials revealed on Friday.

The total number of individuals who were in contact with the bird flu patient and subsequently developed symptoms now stands at three, according to officials. All three have since recovered. This includes another healthcare worker who tested negative for influenza and a household contact who also developed symptoms but was never tested.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that serologic testing will be offered to the second healthcare worker.

(With inputs from agencies.)