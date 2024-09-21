Second Missouri Healthcare Worker Experiences Bird Flu Symptoms

A second healthcare worker in Missouri developed mild respiratory symptoms after contact with a hospitalized bird flu patient, U.S. officials confirmed on Friday. This brings the total to three people who showed symptoms. Fortunately, all three individuals have fully recovered.

The other two symptomatic cases include a healthcare worker who tested negative for influenza and a household contact of the hospitalized patient, who showed symptoms at the same time but was never tested. The CDC announced plans to conduct serologic testing on the second healthcare worker.

Unlike previous U.S. bird flu cases this year, the Missouri patient had no known contact with infected animals. Concerns are growing that the virus, circulating in dairy cattle, may have mutated to spread more easily among people. CDC officials stated they have yet to determine if this case is related to the version of the virus found in dairy cattle.

