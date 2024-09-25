Revolutionizing Cholera Prevention: Genetic Discoveries and Impactful Screen Time Insights

Recent genetic discoveries may eventually help researchers prevent cholera bacteria from causing deadly illness, according to a report published in Nature Communications. The Vibrio cholerae bacteria have been evolving in ways that make cholera more severe and harder to control. Researchers have now analyzed bacterial samples collected since 2015 from cholera patients across six regions in Bangladesh and identified a set of unique genes and mutations in the strain responsible for the devastating 2022 outbreak.

"By identifying the key genetic factors that drive both the transmission and severity of cholera, we've taken a significant step toward developing more effective treatments and targeted interventions," study leader Tania Dottorini from the University of Nottingham, UK said in a statement. "Our findings open the door to a new era of cholera research, where we can develop tools to predict and potentially prevent severe outbreaks before they occur."

Additionally, a new non-invasive method for treating liver tumors called histotripsy, which uses high-intensity sound waves to destroy cancer cells, was successful in a small but pivotal trial. Researchers reported this method was tested at 14 hospitals in Europe and the United States in 44 patients. Significant shrinkage was documented in 95% of tumors, supporting its clinical adoption.

Furthermore, a new study suggests the true impact of screen time on children's sleep occurs once they are in bed, rather than before it. Screen time before bed did not impair adolescents' sleep in the study, but once in bed, interactive screen activities were significantly associated with less sleep, leading researchers to call for a reevaluation of current sleep hygiene guidelines.

