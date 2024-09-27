Left Menu

Current Updates: Major Developments in Health Sector

This summary highlights major health news, including Bavarian Nordic's UNICEF agreement for mpox vaccines, Pfizer's withdrawal of Oxbryta, AbbVie's successful Parkinson's drug trial, Biomea's FDA clearance, and significant funds pledged for mpox response in Africa. Various companies are making notable strides in tackling prevalent health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 02:30 IST
Today's briefing covers significant developments in the health sector. Bavarian Nordic has signed an agreement with UNICEF to supply one million doses of its mpox vaccine, Jynneos, to African countries affected by the outbreak. The agreement also includes 500,000 doses previously committed by Gavi for low-income nations.

Pfizer's decision to withdraw its sickle cell treatment, Oxbryta, due to serious safety concerns, is expected to accelerate trials of competing drugs, according to Wall Street analysts. The FDA has also issued alerts about the drug's withdrawal amid concerns over complications and fatalities.

AbbVie has announced that its Parkinson's disease drug, Tavapadon, met the primary goals in a late-stage trial, showcasing significant improvements in patients with early-stage Parkinson's disease. In another development, the U.S. FDA has lifted a clinical hold on Biomea Fusion's diabetes trials, allowing the resumption of their studies.

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has received pledges of over $800 million for combating the escalating mpox outbreak, surpassing their initial target of $600 million. The commitment signifies a robust international response to this public health emergency.

