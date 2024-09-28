Left Menu

OMRON Healthcare's Mission: Improving Cardiac Health in India

OMRON Healthcare India emphasizes the importance of doctors in raising awareness about home blood pressure and ECG monitoring, especially to detect Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). With a burgeoning number of hypertension patients in India, OMRON is expanding its product line and geographical reach to improve the accessibility and effectiveness of cardiovascular health monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:52 IST
OMRON Healthcare's Mission: Improving Cardiac Health in India
  • Country:
  • India

OMRON Healthcare India is highlighting the critical role that doctors play in educating the public about home blood pressure and ECG monitoring, particularly for detecting Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). This arrhythmia is risky and a leading cause of strokes.

India has over 220 million people suffering from high blood pressure. A WHO study stated that only 15% of these patients receive treatment, and a mere 5% use digital BP monitors. This indicates a significant gap in awareness and proper treatment. The India Heart Study 2020 also points to the effectiveness of home blood pressure monitoring in diagnosing white coat and masked hypertension.

OMRON Healthcare's Managing Director, Tetsuya Yamada, noted the company's ongoing efforts to provide advanced home monitoring technology for blood pressure and ECG. OMRON's initiatives aim to reduce the nation's cardiovascular disease burden by equipping healthcare providers with the latest devices and encouraging patients to maintain regular at-home checks. The company's mission, 'Going for Zero,' aims to diminish cardiac events through proactive health monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024