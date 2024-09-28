OMRON Healthcare's Mission: Improving Cardiac Health in India

OMRON Healthcare India is highlighting the critical role that doctors play in educating the public about home blood pressure and ECG monitoring, particularly for detecting Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). This arrhythmia is risky and a leading cause of strokes.

India has over 220 million people suffering from high blood pressure. A WHO study stated that only 15% of these patients receive treatment, and a mere 5% use digital BP monitors. This indicates a significant gap in awareness and proper treatment. The India Heart Study 2020 also points to the effectiveness of home blood pressure monitoring in diagnosing white coat and masked hypertension.

OMRON Healthcare's Managing Director, Tetsuya Yamada, noted the company's ongoing efforts to provide advanced home monitoring technology for blood pressure and ECG. OMRON's initiatives aim to reduce the nation's cardiovascular disease burden by equipping healthcare providers with the latest devices and encouraging patients to maintain regular at-home checks. The company's mission, 'Going for Zero,' aims to diminish cardiac events through proactive health monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)