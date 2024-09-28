Israeli Army's Chief of Staff on Hezbollah Chief's Targeted Killing
The Israeli army's chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, stated that the targeted killing of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is not the end of their capabilities. Halevi emphasized that Israel will continue to defend its citizens and reach those who pose a threat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:09 IST
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Israeli army's chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, asserted on Saturday that their 'toolbox' is far from empty, even after the targeted killing of Lebanon's Hezbollah chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
'This is not the end of our toolbox. The message is simple, anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel - we will know how to reach them,' Halevi said in a statement.
His remarks highlight Israel's ongoing commitment to its national security and its readiness to counter any threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Alive after Israeli Airstrikes
Hezbollah Confirms Death of Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
France Confirms Death of Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Strike Kills Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah
Escalating Conflict: Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Strikes