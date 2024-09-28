Left Menu

Israeli Army's Chief of Staff on Hezbollah Chief's Targeted Killing

The Israeli army's chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, stated that the targeted killing of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is not the end of their capabilities. Halevi emphasized that Israel will continue to defend its citizens and reach those who pose a threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:09 IST
Israeli military strike

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Israeli army's chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, asserted on Saturday that their 'toolbox' is far from empty, even after the targeted killing of Lebanon's Hezbollah chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

'This is not the end of our toolbox. The message is simple, anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel - we will know how to reach them,' Halevi said in a statement.

His remarks highlight Israel's ongoing commitment to its national security and its readiness to counter any threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

