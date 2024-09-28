Israeli Army's Chief of Staff on Hezbollah Chief's Targeted Killing

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Israeli army's chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, asserted on Saturday that their 'toolbox' is far from empty, even after the targeted killing of Lebanon's Hezbollah chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

'This is not the end of our toolbox. The message is simple, anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel - we will know how to reach them,' Halevi said in a statement.

His remarks highlight Israel's ongoing commitment to its national security and its readiness to counter any threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)