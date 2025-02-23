A Nation Mourns: Hassan Nasrallah's Monumental Farewell

In a profound display of loyalty and grief, hundreds of thousands gathered in Beirut to bid farewell to Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader slain in an Israeli airstrike. The mass funeral, attended by supporters from across the region, symbolizes a moment of collective mourning and defiance.

Lebanon's southern suburbs overflowed with mourners who bore flags and images of Nasrallah, expressing solidarity with a movement grappling with intensified Israeli aggression. Despite their mourning, Hezbollah leaders asserted the group's continued strength and resolve to oppose perceived occupations and injustices in the region.

Notable international figures and delegations from Iranian and Iraqi allies joined the procession. The event highlighted regional tensions, exacerbated by Hezbollah's recent military setbacks, while also showing the group's enduring influence in post-war Lebanon's political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)