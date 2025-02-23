Left Menu

A Nation Mourns: Hassan Nasrallah's Monumental Farewell

Hundreds of thousands attended Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut, marking a grand farewell nearly five months after his death in an Israeli airstrike. The massive gathering underscored the group's resolve despite suffering recent setbacks in the region's complex political and military landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:06 IST
In a profound display of loyalty and grief, hundreds of thousands gathered in Beirut to bid farewell to Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader slain in an Israeli airstrike. The mass funeral, attended by supporters from across the region, symbolizes a moment of collective mourning and defiance.

Lebanon's southern suburbs overflowed with mourners who bore flags and images of Nasrallah, expressing solidarity with a movement grappling with intensified Israeli aggression. Despite their mourning, Hezbollah leaders asserted the group's continued strength and resolve to oppose perceived occupations and injustices in the region.

Notable international figures and delegations from Iranian and Iraqi allies joined the procession. The event highlighted regional tensions, exacerbated by Hezbollah's recent military setbacks, while also showing the group's enduring influence in post-war Lebanon's political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

