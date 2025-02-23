Lebanon's Largest Funeral: A Farewell to Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah
Tens of thousands gathered in Beirut for the funeral of Hezbollah's former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, following his death in an Israeli airstrike. The event, featuring dignitaries and mourners from across the region, underscores Hezbollah's enduring influence amidst ongoing Israeli airstrikes and regional geopolitical tensions.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Tens of thousands of people gathered in Beirut's stadium to commemorate the late Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike five months ago.
Nasrallah, a pivotal figure in the Iran-backed group, transformed Hezbollah into a formidable force over his three-decade leadership. His passing is seen as a significant blow to the organization.
The funeral drew international figures, with both local and regional officials attending, highlighting the continued influence of Hezbollah. Amidst ongoing conflicts with Israel, the event served as a powerful demonstration of the group's resilience and support base.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hezbollah
- Hassan Nasrallah
- funeral
- Beirut
- Lebanon
- Israel
- airstrike
- Middle East
- geopolitics
- Iran
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Operation in West Bank
Israeli official says forces have begun withdrawing from a key Gaza corridor, part of ceasefire deal with Hamas, reports AP.
Israeli Forces Begin Withdrawal from Key Gaza Corridor Amid Ceasefire
Ceasefire Shifts: Israeli Military Withdraws from Netzarim Corridor
Ceasefire Aftermath: Gaza's Netzarim Corridor Emptied by Israeli Forces