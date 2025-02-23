Left Menu

Lebanon's Largest Funeral: A Farewell to Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah

Tens of thousands gathered in Beirut for the funeral of Hezbollah's former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, following his death in an Israeli airstrike. The event, featuring dignitaries and mourners from across the region, underscores Hezbollah's enduring influence amidst ongoing Israeli airstrikes and regional geopolitical tensions.

Hassan Nasrallah
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Beirut's stadium to commemorate the late Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike five months ago.

Nasrallah, a pivotal figure in the Iran-backed group, transformed Hezbollah into a formidable force over his three-decade leadership. His passing is seen as a significant blow to the organization.

The funeral drew international figures, with both local and regional officials attending, highlighting the continued influence of Hezbollah. Amidst ongoing conflicts with Israel, the event served as a powerful demonstration of the group's resilience and support base.

