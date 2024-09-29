Left Menu

A Snapshot of Current Health Developments

Bristol Myers gains FDA approval for a new schizophrenia drug. HHS declares a health emergency in Georgia due to Hurricane Helene. Gene therapy for sickle cell remains unpopular. U.S. farmers push for bird flu vaccines. Medicare premiums to fall in 2025. Bird flu affects healthcare workers. Sleep shortage in pregnant women may harm babies. GE HealthCare's heart disease diagnostic drug approved. Six die from Marburg virus in Rwanda. Sanofi-Regeneron's Dupixent gets FDA nod for 'smoker's lung'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 10:26 IST
A Snapshot of Current Health Developments
Bristol Myers Squibb's new schizophrenia drug has received FDA approval, marking the first new antipsychotic in decades. Unlike other drugs, Cobenfy's labeling doesn't include mortality risk warnings for elderly patients.

In response to Hurricane Helene, HHS declared a public health emergency in Georgia, promising additional emergency personnel and resources to support state and local efforts.

Gene therapy for sickle cell disease remains slow to gain traction among patients, despite its potential for long-term relief. Zoe Davis, a student, shares her reservations about opting for the treatment.

U.S. farmers are urging the Biden administration to permit vaccinations against bird flu as wildfowl migration heightens the risk of infections in the poultry industry.

Medicare has announced that average premiums for its prescription drug program and private plans will decrease slightly in 2025.

Four more healthcare workers in Missouri displayed mild respiratory symptoms after contact with a bird flu patient, though tests did not confirm the virus in any of them, CDC reported.

A new study suggests that pregnant women who sleep less than seven hours a night may increase the risk of neurodevelopmental delays in their babies, particularly boys.

GE HealthCare's new radioactive diagnostic drug Flyrcado for coronary artery disease detection has received FDA approval and will be available in 2025.

Rwanda's health minister confirmed six deaths and multiple cases of Marburg virus, with a significant number of victims being health workers.

The FDA has approved Sanofi-Regeneron's Dupixent as an add-on treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, commonly known as 'smoker's lung'.

