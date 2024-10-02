Major Moves in Health Sector: J&J's $2B Investment, CVS Plans, and More

Johnson & Johnson announced a $2 billion investment to build a new manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina. This site will enhance the production of biologic medicines aimed at treating cancer, immunity-related, and neurological diseases.

Kailera Therapeutics launched with $400 million in early-stage funding to develop injectable and oral weight management therapies. The startup is led by Ron Renaud, who previously headed Cerevel Therapeutics.

CVS Health is considering a potential break-up to separate its retail and insurance units, amid investor pressure. The company is discussing this with financial advisers as part of efforts to restructure.

The European Medicines Agency has withdrawn marketing authorization for Abbvie's hepatitis C drug Exviera at the company's request, which cited commercial reasons for discontinuation.

Health insurers including Cigna, CVS Health, Humana, Centene, and UnitedHealth unveiled their Medicare Advantage plans for 2025. Enrollment begins on October 15 and runs through December 7.

