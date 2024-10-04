Junior Doctors Halt Cease Work, Threaten Hunger Strike for Justice
Junior doctors in West Bengal paused their 'cease work' protest demanding justice for a deceased medic at RG Kar Medical College. They plan to launch a hunger strike if the government fails to meet their demands within 24 hours, which include a disciplinary inquiry and increased hospital protection.
- Country:
- India
Junior doctors in West Bengal have suspended their 'total cease work' protests but are escalating their demands for justice over the death of a colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The medics threaten to initiate a hunger strike if their demands are not met within a 24-hour window, insisting on the formation of a central inquiry committee to combat 'threat culture' in medical college campuses statewide.
The demands also include the removal of the Health Secretary, improved hospital protection, a centralised referral system, and filling vacant healthcare positions. Their protests have disrupted traffic, and tensions have risen following alleged police aggression at a rally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Widening of NRI quota: SC says distant relatives of NRIs can't be granted quota benefits for admissions in medical colleges.
Mamata Banerjee to Convene High-Level Meeting on Security in State-Run Medical Colleges
West Bengal Junior Doctors Plan Statewide Cease Work
Junior doctors to resume total 'cease work' in medical colleges across Bengal after SC hearing of RG Kar case on Monday.
Calcutta High Court Probes Alleged Corruption and Abuse in West Bengal Medical Colleges