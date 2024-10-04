Junior Doctors Halt Cease Work, Threaten Hunger Strike for Justice

Junior doctors in West Bengal have suspended their 'total cease work' protests but are escalating their demands for justice over the death of a colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The medics threaten to initiate a hunger strike if their demands are not met within a 24-hour window, insisting on the formation of a central inquiry committee to combat 'threat culture' in medical college campuses statewide.

The demands also include the removal of the Health Secretary, improved hospital protection, a centralised referral system, and filling vacant healthcare positions. Their protests have disrupted traffic, and tensions have risen following alleged police aggression at a rally.

