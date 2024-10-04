Left Menu

Junior Doctors Halt Cease Work, Threaten Hunger Strike for Justice

Junior doctors in West Bengal paused their 'cease work' protest demanding justice for a deceased medic at RG Kar Medical College. They plan to launch a hunger strike if the government fails to meet their demands within 24 hours, which include a disciplinary inquiry and increased hospital protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:36 IST
Junior Doctors Halt Cease Work, Threaten Hunger Strike for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors in West Bengal have suspended their 'total cease work' protests but are escalating their demands for justice over the death of a colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The medics threaten to initiate a hunger strike if their demands are not met within a 24-hour window, insisting on the formation of a central inquiry committee to combat 'threat culture' in medical college campuses statewide.

The demands also include the removal of the Health Secretary, improved hospital protection, a centralised referral system, and filling vacant healthcare positions. Their protests have disrupted traffic, and tensions have risen following alleged police aggression at a rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024