Congo Launches Critical Mpox Vaccination Amid Rising Cases

In response to a significant outbreak, Congolese authorities initiated a vaccination campaign against mpox on Saturday. This move comes nearly two months after the World Health Organization declared it a global emergency as the disease spread rapidly from Congo to numerous African nations and beyond.

The European Union and the United States have donated 265,000 doses, which have been deployed in Goma, North Kivu province, where healthcare facilities are facing extreme pressure due to the outbreak. Congo has reported over 30,000 suspected cases and 859 deaths, comprising the majority of Africa's reported mpox incidents this year.

The vaccination targets adults in at-risk populations, aiming to support frontline healthcare workers. With discussions underway for additional doses from Japan, Congo hopes to escalate its response to the epidemic that has exposed significant challenges in vaccine accessibility across the continent.

